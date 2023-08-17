The 8th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards celebrate success in the real estate market

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, announced today the winners of the 8th Annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards, supported by sponsors CBRE Cambodia, Dewan Architects and Engineers, and SALTO Systems.

Property development companies and real estate projects from all over the kingdom competed for prestigious honours on Friday, 18 August 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra.

OCIC Group won the top award of Best Developer for the first time ever while its project Diamond Bay Garden won two accolades, including Best Condo Development (Cambodia). Siha Property Co., Ltd was named Best Boutique Developer while its project Siha Residence won four awards, including Best Housing Development (Cambodia).

Marum Estate, a project by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., also won four awards, including Best Township Development. Canopy Sands Development garnered three awards for its project Bay of Lights, including Best Township Masterplan Design.

Other award-winning projects this year include Angkor Sereymongkol by Sok Tonh Real Estate; Apsor Mera by Bosba Property Co., Ltd; Dragon Land 598 by Dragon Land Investment Co., Ltd.; La Maison Plaza by Cambestate Management Co., Ltd.; Maline Office by Maline Office Co., Ltd; Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd.; The Garden Residency 2 by JS Land Plc; and Vong Residence by Bossba Investment Co., Ltd.

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, chairman of Prince Holding Group, accepted the Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards. Under Neak Oknha’s leadership, Prince Holding Group has invested in over a million square metres of projects throughout the kingdom.

“The Awards this year continue to celebrate success in the Cambodia property market,” said Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events. “With growing interest from local buyers and international investors in quality homes and developments, Cambodia truly remains one of the region’s most important and impressive frontier markets.”

“Congratulations to the award winners in Cambodia this year for creating such high-calibre residential and commercial developments,” said Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group. “These properties have great potential to contribute to economic progress in Cambodia, supported by its resilient domestic real estate market.”

The independent panel of judges who determined this year’s list of winners are Sorn Seap, chairperson of the Awards in Cambodia and president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA); David Granger, Siem Reap branch manager, IPS Real Estate Agency; Dilip Abye, architectural design manager, Archetype Cambodia; Jenny Chea Sok You, architect and managing director, CMED Construction; Jovany Antonio, residential director, DA&G Asset Management; Kinkesa Kim, deputy managing director, CBRE Cambodia; Lim Veasna, partner and attorney-at-law, commercial arbitrator and mark agent, Vinaya Law Firm; Simon Griffiths, managing director, The Mall Company; Dr. Simon Vancliff, COO, Rose Marvel Co., Ltd; and Thida Ann, managing director, PropNex Cambodia.

HLB International Real Estate Group, led by Paul Ashburn, made the selection process as fair, transparent, and credible as possible.

Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards will advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand where they will compete for regional honours against their peers from various dynamic property markets in the region.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, India, and Greater Niseko in Japan.

The 8th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards are supported by gold sponsors CBRE Cambodia; silver sponsors Dewan Architects and Engineers and SALTO Systems; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner TWPR; media partners Bridges, Cambodia Begins at 40, Construction & Property, Siemreap.net, and Southeast Asia Globe; supporting associations Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA) and EuroCham Cambodia; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

LIST OF WINNERS

8th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: OCIC Group

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Siha Property Co., Ltd

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Township Development

WINNER: Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Development (Phnom Penh)

WINNER: Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

Best High End Housing Development (Phnom Penh)

WINNER: Dragon Land 598 by Dragon Land Investment Co., Ltd.

Best Affordable Condo Development (Phnom Penh)

WINNER: The Garden Residency 2 by JS Land Plc

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Diamond Bay Garden by OCIC Group

Best Housing Development (Greater Phnom Penh)

WINNER: Apsor Mera by Bosba Property Co., Ltd

Best Residential Development (Siem Reap)

WINNER: Angkor Sereymongkol by Sok Tonh Real Estate

Best Retail Development

WINNER: Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd.

Best Leisure Development

WINNER: Bay of Lights by Canopy Sands Development

Best Shophouse Development

WINNER: La Maison Plaza by Cambestate Management Co., Ltd.

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: Bay of Lights by Canopy Sands Development

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

Best High End Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Dragon Land 598 by Dragon Land Investment Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Interior Design

WINNER: Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

Best Housing Interior Design

WINNER: Vong Residence by Bossba Investment Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Landscape Design

WINNER: Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: Maline Office by Maline Office Co., Ltd

Best Retail Architectural Design

WINNER: Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd.

Best Leisure Architectural Design

WINNER: Bay of Lights by Canopy Sands Development

BEST OF CAMBODIA AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Cambodia)

WINNER: Diamond Bay Garden by OCIC Group

Best Housing Development (Cambodia)

WINNER: Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman, Prince Holding Group