Thai politics, Siem Reap apocalypse, public transit

Hello Globe readers,

This week revolves around transitions and endings – whether apocalyptic prophecies, constitutional term limits or shifts in food, transportation and political allegiances.

You were not supposed to be alive to read this, according to prophecies from Cambodian opposition politician turned doomsday prophet Khem Veasna. He predicted a flood would engulf the world by the end of August. The revelation resulted in tens of thousands of supporters seeking refuge at his ranch in Siem Reap province, some coming from as far as South Korea. The Globe staff spoke with a group of Cambodians about their reactions to the apocalypse in a short video on the debacle.

It may really be the end times for Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was suspended from office while a court reviews whether he has already completed his constitutional term limits of eight years, as opposition lawmakers and the majority of Thai citizens allege. Globe editor Beatrice Siviero met with Thai protestors to capture the mood on Bangkok’s streets and discuss the situation..

We also feature analyses exploring potential shifts in consumption and political engagement, delving into the regional challenges of creating popular alternative meat products, how to move from fossil fuel dependency to cleaner and more affordable urban transit in Cambodia and why Thailand is not, in fact, bending away from China in foreign policy.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the world is still around next week. But, in the meantime, we hope you enjoy the articles below.