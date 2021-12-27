Scanning the horizon, the Globe turns its eyes to 2022

BRIAN P. D. HANNON

Power. Life. Earth. Money. These are the four ‘pillars’ on which Southeast Asia Globe has chosen to balance itself as a regional publication.

The pillars could have been labeled Impact, Humanity, Nature, Economics. Or four other words encompassing our intent to publish stories about your liberty and security, pursuits and purpose, the vibrant landscape we inhabit and the financial paths we travel. Regardless of the terms, the Globe aims to provide a wide range of written, visual and audio journalism and commentary within those channels.

These four areas of interest are examined through the lens of what we believe benefits Southeast Asia residents and those with more than a surface interest in the region. Each feature article is driven by the research and reporting of our editorial staff and polished by the combined talents of our photographers and designers. The entire team is passionate and energised to tell our readers about organisations, events and individuals throughout the region, whether they are inspiring, reprehensible or somewhere in between.

Social justice will remain a key focus across our pillars. While perspectives and opinions differ, there is a general level of integrity, compassion and common sense upon which communities stand. We will herald triumphs and highlight transgressions affecting our part of the globe. That is simply who we are.

Our feature stories will not always fit neatly into categories, which is by design. We believe our best reporting crosses the soft boundaries between the four pillars in much the same way as we all experience our daily lives. Among the recent outstanding examples of this mix was an article about misinformation and hate speech by Facebook users in Southeast Asia from reporters Govi Snell and Jack Brook. The clash of money, technology, ideology and propaganda exemplified our intent to address multiple topics of significance and concern, often in a single report.

Among the countless stories contending for attention, there are some predominant topics we already plan to pursue. These include the ongoing human rights abuses under Myanmar’s military junta, upcoming elections in Cambodia and the Philippines, the democracy movement in Thailand, Chinese industrial projects and economic influence and the impact of human activity on the Southeast Asian ecosystem. Sadly, we expect to write more stories about the harm and disturbance Covid-19 continues to cause each day.

Looking to 2022, the Globe hopes to broaden our coverage while remaining firmly anchored to our four pillars. We believe this balanced yet comprehensive approach sets us apart from other media organisations and will continue to do so as we work to bring you the best – and unfortunately sometimes the worst – of Power, Life, Earth and Money in Southeast Asia.