Revamped Oktoberfest returns to Cambodia’s capital

The much-loved and long anticipated German-Cambodian festival makes a post-pandemic return to Phnom Penh for 10 days of celebration, starting from the 25 November

It’s finally here!



After a two-year hiatus, Phnom Penh’s rejuvenated Oktoberfest is back with a bang.



Opening on 25 November in tandem with the Phnom Penh International Beer & Food Festival at Factory Phnom Penh, the taps at this uniquely German-Cambodian festival will flow, thanks to big-name beverage sponsor Hanuman Beer. We’ll also be serving up a great craft beer selection and a tasty spread of foods for everyone’s tastes, from brats and burgers to kebabs and local specialties.

This year’s first ten-day celebration will be hosted at the capital’s leading event space, Factory Phnom Penh, with a Bavarian-inspired band kicking things off every Friday night starting on 25 November. This Oktoberfest is open to all, with free entry to kids under 14 as well as games and activities that the whole family can enjoy – just no beer for the young ones!

Along with traditional German fare from Hops Craft Beer Garden, Phnom Penh favourites such as the Vine, Hummus House, Ostra and DanMeats will also be serving up their signature dishes. Get ready to fill a plate at affordable prices and kick back with a huge selection of live music, DJs and other entertainment hitting the stage nightly.

We’ll have performances from Cambodian and international artists, including Cambodian hip hop artists Vin Vitou and Ruthko and local rockers Kampot Playboys as well as a German style oompah band and many more. There will also be late night sets from popular Phnom Penh DJs at the After Parties concert from 11pm until late both Saturdays, with free entry for Oktoberfest ticket holders.

Fridays and Saturdays include headline performances and are ticketed at $7 per person with a complimentary Hanuman beer. Weekdays are free of charge but still packed with beer, fun, food and live performances, including our open mic night on Wednesday, 30 November.

Oktoberfest agenda

Pre-order tickets online here and take advantage of our special promotion by booking 10 tickets for $100 with incl. 30 Hanuman beers. Follow us on Facebook at @OktoberfestCambodia · Festival to learn more.