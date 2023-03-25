Hello, Globe readers!

As environmental experts shared their concerns over the Phnom Tamao reforestation attempts by the Cambodian prime minister, delivery app drivers across the region are calling for higher wages and incentives. In the meantime, Singapore’s highly competitive education system is undergoing reforms to reduce students’ stress levels.

Read the full articles by clicking the links to find out more about these topics.

Globe’s Anton L. Delgado,

The Phnom Tamao reforestation efforts by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen are unlikely to succeed, according to experts. Southeast Asia Globe explored the potential of an alternative method of ecosystem restoration developed by researchers in Thailand to improve regional reforestation and forest protection.

Globe’s Leila Goldstein,

While delivery apps originally improved the lives of local low-wage workers, years later, high competition in the sector led to a decrease in the drivers’ wages and incentives. But the lack of political power of labour unions in the industry prevented workers to take collective action.

Globe’s Beatrice Siviero,

Singapore’s government has been releasing new reforms for the highly competitive education system, aiming at reducing the high levels of stress in the students and facilitating the dismantlement of the current achievement-based ranking system.

Raafi Seiff