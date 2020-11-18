The sixth book of celebrated Lao American poet Bryan Thao Worra, Before We Remember We Dream, explores diverse aspects of the diaspora experience – from political campaigning, citizenship exams and childhood toys

This humorous reflection on US politics is indicative of the wry whit offered by Lao American writer Bryan Thao Worra in SEAArching – one of 55 poems that form his anthology, Before We Remember We Dream. Published in April this year, Thao Worra’s collection – complimented by the illustrations of Laotian artist Nor Sanavongsay – blends memoir, history, mythology and fiction.

Bryan Thao Worra

Born in the Laotian capital Vientiane on January 1, 1973 during the country’s civil war, Thao Worra would be adopted by an American pilot when he was just three days old, moving to the United States seven months later. A celebrated writer today, he is a co-founder of the National Lao American Writers Summit and the author of six books.

Published by Southeast Asian-focused US publishing house Sahtu Press, Thao Worra’s collection of loosely chronological poems chart this 47-year journey from the banks of the Mekong, to his life as an established author in the US today. Reunited with his biological family after three decades in 2003, the poems featured in Before We Remember We Dream offer a nuanced exploration of identity, culture and belonging as experienced through the Southeast Asian diaspora in North America.

Four poems from the collection are selected here (Interesting Times, SEAArching, Déjà vu and Bryan’s Toybox Blues) exploring diverse aspects of the diaspora experience – from political campaigning, citizenship exams and childhood toys.

Interesting Times

Ajahn pulled me aside one saffron morning

After the chanting, with a secret he wanted to share

Like a war in the tropics.

“If Americans visit Laos, they’ll never be President.

Just ask Hubert Humphrey, Hilary Clinton,

Ross Perot, David Dukkke, and John Kerry.

My memory is fuzzy, but I also suspect John McCain.”

“Obama was already President when he went,

So that doesn’t count, but we can watch to see

What legacy remains.”

“It won’t necessarily be emails or Benghazi,

Swift boats, or an obscure faux pas

Skipping flyover country like the Motor City.

But the ghosts of Lan Xang have a habit of doing in

Even your most elaborate political machinations.”

That’s a weird way to dissuade tourists and sexpats.

“We do what we can against corruption and extinction, Falling skies and blind ambition.”

He asked me to explain Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” A tattered copy someone left behind a lifetime ago.

We all might as well have been East of Eden.

SEAArching



Helping an old Vietnamese veteran in ’97

Apply for citizenship in D.C., he returned to me

Distraught over failing one question:

“Who makes the laws in America?”

“Well, the answer is Congress,” I noted.

“What did you say?”

“Corporations.”

I didn’t know what to reply, and took him for pho

Down the street from our office by Dupont Circle.

It probably wasn’t the comfort he needed

Any more than that autumn night the Hmong soldiers

Of Missoula wanted me to inspire their children

Until I told them I was a poet.

We went to slay some emus on the Moua ranch instead.

A Khmer poet I knew trained to be a UN diplomat,

Survived the Killing Fields, became a bit of a Casanova.

Had a lovely book of poetry printed in Minnesota.

They asked him to leave out the bits where forest spirits

Saved him from the Khmer Rouge, because it made him

Sound foolish.

A few two-faced Januaries ago, the Trump campaign came

Calling at the Lao Assistance Center seeking souls

Who’d vote for him. We were certain their team

Misread the instructions to recruit Latino voters

As they stood confusedly in a room full of Laotians.

But it wasn’t so long past

The Apple Store suggested we might

As well be looking for Martians

Than any app that knew where Vientiane was.

Still, I have no regrets for asking. As refugees,

If you can’t start somewhere looking for home,

You might as well be some sad phi on the prairie

Searching for dirty laundry in winter.

Déjà vu

Ken Burns is bringing up the Vietnam War,

It’s a documentary with a soundtrack to die for:

Nine Inch Nails and Yo Yo Ma, Ray Charles and CCR.

18 hours to cover a war of 20 years and 180 days.

Or 19 years, depending on who you ask, picking up

Shortly after the end of the French at Dien Bien Phu.

For the occasion,

I filmed a poem of mine this summer that someone found again,

One I wrote in 2002 as I remembered a visit in November, 1997

In Missoula among Hmong veterans while searching for my family.

It’s a long story.

A poem doesn’t give you much time to talk about Secret Wars

Or valkyries, spectres or the secret stories behind the codenames

Of Company men like Hog and Kayak, Black Lion or Mr. Clean.

I hold old photographs in my hand, I click through digital faces

Salvaged from old legionnaire estate sales, dying photographers

Who thought I might like to know what they saw in my lost jungles.

For a price.

It’s the closest I get to a time machine, with no way to change

The present, but possibly the future. Still, I’ve said this to you before.

In writing this, Time stops being a one-way river, less a bamboo Styx.

1,080 minutes is all of the time they think we can spare

Forty years later on a war that never ended for many of us,

Our voices fleeting smoke they try to box into a neat package,

Believed a bygone era we’ll never relive again, Buddhist ideas aside.

Bryan’s Toybox Blues

They chew me out for calling Larry Hama’s opus

An Asian American literary masterpiece, flipping

The script on dragon lady tropes and yellow peril fears

With slinky Eurotrash and entitled used car salesmen

Determined to rule the world, thwarted by ninjas, grunts,

And feisty Chinese American tunnel rats from the Bronx.

You’d think I suggested that Tera Patrick memoir

Could be a textual counterpoint to Woman Warrior.

What’s a childhood after the Secret War?

Among boat people and escapees from the Killing Fields,

You didn’t see yourself reflected in meaningful stories.

C’est la vie, so it goes, that’s just the way that it is.

Put us in a toy aisle, and you’ll spy a bunch of kids

Full of wonder, trying to find a mirror in a Thundercat,

Beneath a mask, straining to relate to bespectacled Clark Kent.

There wasn’t a Barbie with black hair anyone wanted.

Looking at muscle-bound Masters of the Universe,

Anything that marginally resembled you was a caricature

One punch away from blatantly racist.

Space samurai stare back.

We were as puzzled as white children what they stood for.

Would I have become a poet if I’d had G.I. Jun?

No one wants to hear about Laoptimus Prime, or

The elaborate back stories of My Little Phi Noi,

Or epic adventures of Kulap Vilaysack, aka Katharsis.

The other day, the comics rebooted to boost slumping sales

Revising the notorious Cobra Commander’s secret roots

To a ruthless orphan of drug wars in the Mekong.

It was supposed to be an improvement.

My niece doesn’t quite understand why

I’m giving her Resistance Bombardier Paige Tico

And not one of the cute droids or at least a Jedi,

Too young to truly discuss empires and irony.

Poem illustrations are by Laotian artist Nor Sanavongsay and the cover by Sisavanh Phouthavong Houghton. Poet Bryan Thao Worra’s website can be found here, while Before We Remember We Dream can be purchased here.