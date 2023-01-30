Passing for Protection: Phnom Penh exhibition captures the Kingdom’s natural beauty

Keep scrolling for Khmer version below.

Have you ever trekked into Cambodia’s remote Virachey forest? Or been lucky enough to see a critically endangered Siamese crocodile?

We will take you to see these unique landscapes and rare wildlife at Passing for Protection, a photojournalism exhibition that gives a glimpse of the natural beauty that has helped Cambodia earn its title as the Kingdom of Wonder. The culmination of more than a year of on-the-ground reporting and expeditions into Cambodia’s far-flung provinces, Passing for Protection will transport viewers to distinctive communities across the kingdom. The exhibit creates a safe spaces for conversations about the environment in Cambodia. Such dialogues will only become more vital in the future as new policies taking effect this year will potentially threaten these same landscapes and the wildlife within them.

Hosted at Phnom Penh’s Hops Beer Garden and Restaurant on St. 228 from 10-19 February, this photojournalism exhibition is open to the public and free of charge.

On Friday, 10 February, doors will be open from 5-10 p.m. to bring together loyal readers, conservationists, newsrooms, civil society organisations and government groups to see more than 20 images included in the exhibit. A special Opening Night programme, starting at 6:30 p.m., will include complimentary refreshments, discounted food and feature insights from Southeast Asia Globe’s new editor-in-chief and personal tours of the exhibits. On 12 February, the Globe will host a student event from 3-6 p.m., providing the next generation of journalists a chance to meet with media professionals and learn about environmental reporting in Cambodia.

The images in Passing for Protection represent Globe’s commitment to covering the environment, which is supported by The Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network and Rainforest Journalism Fund. Anton L. Delgado, a multimedia journalist for Globe, spoke about the exhibit:

What should visitors expect to see at the exhibit?

Landscapes they can’t even imagine. Over the last year, I have been able to report on wildlife and forest crimes in Cambodia’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, which have left me in absolute awe. Putting myself in the position to take these images often took weeks of planning, days of travel and hours of hiking. By sifting through thousands of the photos I have taken, I decided to thematically layout the Passing for Protection exhibit into the categories of Landscapes, Threats, Protectors, Protected and On the Horizon. I hope the images provide a snippet from these protected areas and inspire viewers to consider viewing these places themselves.

How did this all come together?

The Globe proudly joined The Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network in 2022. As part of this international network of reporters and editors, we were able to further invest in our environmental coverage of Cambodia’s diminishing natural resources by sending reporters, like me, to cover the most pressing issues in protected areas throughout the Kingdom.

What is coming out next?

The Globe’s final investigations with The Pulitzer Center are in the work and we can’t wait to share them with you later this year.

តើអ្នកធ្លាប់ធ្វើដំណើរតាមព្រៃ នៅតំបន់វិរៈជ័យដែរ ឬទេ? តើអ្នកធ្លាប់ប្រទៈឃើញក្រពើភ្នំ (Siamese Crocodile) ដែលកំពុងរងការគំរាមកំហែងដែរទេ?

ពួកយើងនឹងនាំលោកអ្នកទៅមើលទេសភាព និងសត្វព្រៃដ៏កម្រនៅ ពិព័រណ៍រូបថត «រនាំងការពារ» ឬ Passing for Protection ដែលជាការតាំងបង្ហាញរូបថតសារព័ត៌មាន ពោរពេញទៅដោយធម្មជាតិ ដែលជាផ្នែកមួយជួយឱ្យប្រទេសកម្ពុជា ត្រូវបានគេស្គាល់ថាជា ព្ររាជាណាចក្រអច្ឆរិយះ Kingdom of Wonder។ ការសម្រាំងយករូបថតល្អៗ ដែលយកចេញមកពីបទយកការណ៍ជាងមួយឆ្នាំ និងសុទ្ធតែជាបណ្តុំរូបថតមកពីខេត្តដាច់ស្រយ៉ាល ពិព័រណ៍រូបថត «រនាំងការពារ» Passing for Protection នឹងបង្ហាញអ្នកចូលរួមឱ្យឃើញពីសហគមន៍ផ្សេងៗ ទូទាំងប្រទេសកម្ពុជា។ ពិពរណ៌រូបថតនេះ នឹងបង្កើតជាកន្លែងមួយ សម្រាប់ក្រុមអភិរក្សទាក់ទងនឹងបរិស្ថាននៅកម្ពុជា ដែលមានសារៈសំខាន់នាពេលអនាគត ជាពិសេសគឺគោលនយោបាយថ្មីៗក្នុងឆ្នាំនេះ ដែលនឹងអាចគំរាមកំហែងព្រៃឈើ និងជីវិតសត្វព្រៃ។

កម្មវិធីនេះនឹងធ្វើនៅ Hops Beer Garden and Restaurant នៅផ្លូវ ២២៨​ ចាប់ពីថ្ងៃទី ១០-១៩ កុម្ភៈ។ ការតាំងពិព័រណ៌រូបថតសារព័ត៌មាននេះ នឹងបើកជូនជាសាធារណៈ និងគ្មានការយកបង់ប្រាក់ចូលរួមឡើយ។

នៅថ្ងៃសុក្រ ទី ១០ ខែ កុម្ភៈ កម្មវិធីនេះនឹងចាប់ដំណើរការពីម៉ោង ៥រសៀល​ ដល់ ១០ យប់ ដើម្បីឱ្យមានការជួបជុំពីសំណាក់អ្នកអានរបស់យើង ក្រុមអភិរក្ស ក្រុមអ្នកសារព័ត៌មាន អង្គការសង្គមស៊ីវិល និងមន្ត្រីរាជរដ្ឋាភិបាល ដើម្បីទស្សនារូបថតជាង ២០ រូប។ យប់ថ្ងៃដំបូងដ៏ពិសេសនៃពិព័រណ៌រូបថតនេះនឹងចាប់ផ្តើមនៅម៉ោង ៦:៣០ នាទីល្ងាច ជាមួយនឹងភេសជ្ជៈ អាហារបញ្ចុះតម្លៃ និងការចែករំលែកនូវការយល់ឃើញពីនិពន្ធនាយករបស់ Southeast Asia Globe និងការទស្សនាការតាំងពីព័រណ៌។ នៅថ្ងៃទី ១២ ខែ កុម្ភៈ ចាប់ពីម៉ោង ៣-៤ ល្ងាច សារព័ត៌មាន Southeast Asia Globe នឹងមានកម្មវិធីដែលផ្តល់ឱកាសដល់សិស្សនិស្សិតផ្នែកសារព័ត៌មាន ក្នុងជំនួបជាមួយអ្នកសារព័ត៌មានអាជីព និងសិក្សាអំពីបទយកការណ៍ស្តីពីបរិស្ថាននៅប្រទេសកម្ពុជា។

រាល់រូបថតនៅ «រនាំងការពារ» ​Passing for Protection នឹងបង្ហាញអំពីកិច្ចខិតខំប្រឹងប្រែង ផ្តិតយកនូវបទយកការណ៍ទាក់ទងនឹងបរិស្ថាន ដែលមានការជួយជ្រោមជ្រែងពីបណ្ដាញស៊ើបអង្កេតព្រៃទឹកភ្លៀង របស់មជ្ឈមណ្ឌល Pulitzer (The Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network) និង Rainforest Journalism Fund. លោក Anton L. Delgado ជាអ្នកកាសែត (Multimedia Journalist) សម្រាប់សារព័ត៌មាន Southeast Asia Globeបានលើកឡើងអំពីពិព័រណ៌នេះថា៖

តើអ្នកចូលរួមរំពឹងថានឹងមកទស្សនាអ្វី?

ព្រៃឈើដែលពួកគាត់មិននឹកស្មានដល់។ នាឆ្នាំមុន ខ្ញុំបានរាយការណ៍អំពីសត្វព្រៃ និងបទឧក្រិដ្ឋព្រៃឈើនៅឧទ្យានជាតិ និងតំបន់អភិរក្សក្នុងប្រទេសកម្ពុជា ដែលជារឿងគួរឱ្យភ្ញាក់ផ្អើលយ៉ាងខ្លាំង។ ដើម្បីទទួលបាននូវរូបភាពអស់ទាំងនេះ ខ្ញុំបានចំណាយពេលជាច្រើនថ្ងៃ ជាច្រើនសប្តាហ៍ និងជាច្រើនម៉ោងក្នុងការដើរប្រមាញ់រូបថតទាំងនេះ។ ដោយជ្រើសរើសយករូបភាពដែលខ្ញុំបានថត ខ្ញុំបានសម្រេចចិត្តរៀបចំកម្មវិធី «រនាំងការពារ»​ ឬ Passing for Protection នេះឡើងដោយបែងចែករូបភាពចូលទៅក្នុងប្រភេទដូចជា Landscapes, Threats, Protectors, Protected and On the Horizon។ ខ្ញុំសង្ឃឹមថា រូបភាពដែលបានលើកយកមកបង្ហាញអំពីតំបន់ការពារនេះ និងជម្រុញអ្នកចូលរួមឱ្យគិតពិចារណា ពីទីកន្លែងក្នុងរូបភាពនេះដោយខ្លួនឯងចុះ។

តើគម្រោងនេះផ្ដើមដោយរបៀបម៉េច?

សារព័ត៌មាន Globe មានសេចក្តីសោមន្សដែលបានចូលរួមជាមួយនឹង បណ្ដាញស៊ើបអង្កេតព្រៃទឹកភ្លៀង របស់មជ្ឈមណ្ឌល Pulitzer (The Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigation Network) ក្នុងឆ្នាំ ២០២២។ ជាផ្នែកមួយនៃបណ្តាញអ្នកសារព័ត៌មាន និងនិពន្ធនាយក អន្តរជាតិនេះ ពួកយើងអាចបន្តធ្វើបទយកការណ៍ស្តីពីធនធានធម្មជាតិ ដែលកំពុងបាត់បង់បន្តិចម្តងៗនៅកម្ពុជា តាមរយៈអ្នកសារព័ត៌មានដូចជាខ្ញុំបាទ ដើម្បីរាយការណ៍អំពីបញ្ហាកំពុងតែកើតមាននៅតំបន់អភិរក្ស ក្នុងប្រទេសកម្ពុជា។

បន្ទាប់ពីគម្រោងនេះ តើមានអ្វីបន្តទៀត?

ការស៊ើបអង្កេតចុងក្រោយរបស់សារព័ត៌មាន Southeast Asia Globe ជាមួយនឹង The Pulitzer Center កំពុងដំណើរការ ហើយពួកយើងទន្ទឹងរង់ចាំ ក្នុងការចែករំលែកទៅកាន់អ្នកទាំងអស់គ្នាក្នុងឆ្នាំនេះ។