LINES OF THOUGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

Lines of thought across
Southeast Asia

Education

Only ONE week left until Cambodia’s 16th Annual STEM Festival goes VIRTUAL

Cambodian students will embark on an exciting journey into a new era of STEM education as the 16th Annual Cambodia STEM Festival goes 100% virtual on ​Monday the 25th to Friday the 29th January.

STEM Education Organization for Cambodia
January 21, 2021
The five day festival will light up screens and faces of thousands of public and private students around the country as it will be live-streamed and shared by the official Facebook pages of the STEM Education Organization of Cambodia (STEMOC), and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport from approximately 9AM to 11AM.

There are five carefully chosen STEM categories which address some of the world’s most pressing issues, whilst serving as a platform to provide useful digital resources during the COVID 19 school closures all around the country. “We are delighted to see students, schools and even companies recognizing how essential science and education is in leading the way through this pandemic and future global issues”, says Director of STEMEOC, Dr. Una McCarthy-Fakhry .

Other festival favourites are hosted in the virtual exhibition hall presenting students’ works for the ​Smart ​STEM Challenge, Primary School Art Contest, and Perform STEM. Other notable activities include a Virtual STEM Tour of Cambodia, meeting STEM Stars, introducing STEM activities in the classroom, and entertainment by the renowned Phare circus and STEM inspired student performances.

STEM projects, and an estimated saving of 58,750 single-use plastic items through the implementation of environmental strategies.

This event is made possible through the support of major sponsors Paragon Education Co. Ltd. and Smart Axiata. Free of charge and accessible to all, anyone can tune in from anywhere across the country. Registration is NOW OPEN at ​www.stemcambodia.org​ or check out the top updates and community discussions on ​www.facebook.com/STEMCambodia.

