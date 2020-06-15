Perspectives from Khmer diaspora in the US on the Black Lives Matter movement

Sabrina Im

San Gabriel, California

As a Khmer American and daughter of refugees, my liberation, those of my parents, and my fellow Southeast Asian siblings is tied to the community organizing of Black leaders. It is my duty to stand in solidarity.

The world has been going through multiple shifts this year, and my body has been grieving. But as a poet, I see my role to be centered on following the lead of Black activists and amplifying the intersections of these movements. Much of my work is inspired by Black activists and scholars like Audre Lorde, bell hooks, and Angela Davis.

I continue to learn and am reminded that we must continue to take care of one another, and show up – really show up in collective solidarity. There are many roles in a revolution, not everyone can be on the frontline, but everyone has a place.

I am still learning how to have difficult conversations with family. But I am hopeful, because I was able to pull my mom to be part of this. Because she grew to have a better understanding, she jumped in and participated alongside me for the Letters for Black Lives project.

We are all living through a pandemic, and a historic revolution. But when our Southeast Asian communities can come together, united against injustice, I hope we can all be reminded of hope and of collective solidarity.

Because we need justice and liberation for our Black communities. Because Black lives matter. Black dreams matter. Black futures matter. Always.