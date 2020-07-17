Grab in the red, and Indonesia’s new capital on shaky ground

This week, we took a dive into the world of modern tech finance with an analysis of the uber-popular, very unprofitable Grab, a long-awaited legislative ban on torture and forced disappearances in Thailand and a new look at the devastating effects of mass snaring in Southeast Asia’s protected wildlife areas. This has been yet another week of diverse coverage from around the region, so scroll down and see what happened this week in the Globe

Researcher Onat Kibaroğlu wrote in from Singapore, hometown of popular rideshare app Grab, to sketch out the prospects of the state-backed tech company amidst the pandemic and global economic downturn. With no profit in the tank and a growth strategy dependent on marketing and investment, will Grab crash and burn or successfully ride out Covid-19?

The issue of government-affiliated enforced disappearances has taken centre-stage in Thailand once again following the suspected abduction of Wanchalearm Satsaksit last month. The Globe’s eyes and ears in Thailand Wanpen Pajai dissects a bill recently tabled to finally put an end to this deadly practice.

As Covid-19 continues to rage through Indonesia, Alexi Demetriadi takes a look at how the country’s badly faltering economy and the reallocation of funds towards virus relief are set to impact the grand $33 billion plan to relocate the capital to East Kalimantan.

Snares are emptying forests of their creatures to fill dinner plates in urban Southeast Asia — and regional governments just aren’t keeping up to put a stop to the killing. Those were some of the findings of a World Wildlife Fund report published last week on the illegal wildlife trade that called for a stronger approach to prevent these crimes against nature.

Bali has long been a magnet for tourists, prompting the local economy to shift to meet high demand for hospitality. But now, with international tourism all but eliminated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, local livelihoods have been wrecked and people are struggling to keep food on the table.

With US-Myanmar relations at a low ebb on several fronts, not least the Rohingya issue, observers on both sides of the negotiating table have identified pieces of low-hanging diplomatic fruit that could get the two nations back on track

In the face of the global economic downturn, how might harnessing the untapped potential of ethnic minority youth not only build a more equitable and sustainable Vietnam, but also accelerate the country’s economic recovery?

Ho Chi Minh today is a sprawling megacity home to over 21 million people across its metropolitan area. But back in 1867, it was still a small and serene town sitting on the banks of the Saigon river, as these archive photos show. This story was originally published on Saigoneer.