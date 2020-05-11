Joan Chun

Pueblo, CO

At the beginning of 2020, the Cambodian American Literary Arts Association (CALAA) was anticipating an amazing year filled with outreach and networking events, the official launch of our literary arts magazine, The Stilt House Zine, writing workshops, and Khmer New Year celebrations. As a founding member of CALAA, I was determined to keep the momentum of the organisation going. Thinking outside of the box became mandatory and a commitment to success has allowed CALAA to stay connected with the community through social media, online platforms, and old school snail mail.

CALAA remains committed to educating and empowering Khmer and multicultural communities through the literary arts movement, as well as to supporting Khmer and multicultural writers and literary artists. But as positive as I want to be, reality sinks in.

Xenophobia created from ignorance and racism during this pandemic has made me quite fearful. Even though the Stay-at-Home order restrictions in Colorado have loosened, I do not plan to leave my home unless it is for essential needs. I only left home twice within the last two months- one of which was to go to the Asian market in Colorado Springs where they required masks and a temperature check for each person that entered.

My reminders for each day is to stay hydrated, to practice mindful breathing, and to be grateful because on top of my volunteer work with CALAA, I have the following: a full-time remote job, a safe home, five pets, friends who make and shares masks from the kindness of their hearts, a healthy family, and a loving husband that makes me laugh every chance he gets.

When the world heals in the best way that it can from Covid-19, I look forward to the new normal.