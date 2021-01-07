Bring your meeting to a new level

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra has now become the first hotel in Phnom Penh to offer Interactive TV Screen and LED video wall-screen service for banquet and meetings. Either it is a video call meeting with clients or presentation regarding business matters; this new innovative assets provide accessibility, reliability and practicality as well as elevates your meeting experience to another whole new level in a safe environment.

Phokeethra Ballroom is equipped with P2 LED video wall-screen size of 5x9m delivering seamless presentation and animation supported by high-quality display output.

In addition, an Interactive TV Screen 4k quality display embedded with 8 Mega Pixels camera on the top. Video-call conferencing couldn’t have been so much easier and handy as it delivers high picture quality as well as exceptionally clear sound from built-in Stereo speaker that enables effective communication. Moreover, 6 built-in array microphones, 8m voice picking-up and auditory localization system also add value to the conference speeches and presentations. Thus, it ensures that the audiences receive significantly enriched presentations quality. Its ability to display 4 devices simultaneously with 0.09s fast display and infrared touchscreen technology makes each and every presentation with pictures, illustrations, charts and videos more vivid and engaging.

Comparing to traditional meeting room projectors, pre-setup time is dramatically reduced with the new Interactive TV Screen as it’s already been equipped with everything needed for fruitful outcomes and achieving goals of the meeting. When it comes to achieving great results for work and business meeting, all of these features of conferencing room make huge differences at the high-end results.

On top of this, in order to ensure guest’s safety, Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra also conducts safety measures under the protocol of Accor’s ALLSAFE in response to Covid-19. Temperature screening, hand-sanitising and distancing is mainly focused in the hotel’s facilities. As a result, customers can safely utilize the conference room to its full advantage.

The brand-new equipments will be available at Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra starting from 1st January 2021 while for the time being, any bookings can also be made. For further information and booking, please contact: Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra – 26 Old August Site, Sothearos Boulevard 12301, Phnom Penh Cambodia, TEL +(0) 23 999 200, Email : H6526@sofitel.com