What is citizenship by investment?

Citizenship to St Kitts & Nevis for you and your family can be secured through investment in the country’s sustainable growth fund or through whole or fractional property ownership. When property ownership is chosen as the preferred route, you can also benefit from rental income.

We have price points that suit a broad spectrum of investors. Citizenship by investment starts from US$150,000.

Why now?

The year 2020 was a year like no other. Our hearts go out to all families that have lost loved ones, and anyone that has suffered hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

We feel extraordinarily blessed that here in St Kitts & Nevis no one has lost their life to this terrible disease. However, from this vantage point we see, feel and understand what people continue to go through around the world. The last 12 months has made people more determined than ever to tie-up loose ends, to focus on the ones they love, and to try to define what kind of future they want for themselves and for their families.

Our business is one that brings hope, rings the joy of a new start and the possibility of a New Gold Dream.

What are the benefits?

It can take just 60 days for you and your family to receive your citizenship and St Kitts & Nevis passports. There are no restrictions on dual nationality, so there is no need to give up other citizenships. St Kitts & Nevis also has a highly favourable tax regime that includes zero personal income tax, zero inheritance tax and zero gift tax.

In addition to our warm and welcoming Caribbean culture, St Kitts & Nevis is a gateway geography. We are a respected independent financial centre that is highly connected to global markets. Our islands are the ideal place to secure a lasting legacy for your family.

Where can you travel on a St Kitts & Nevis passport?

With a St Kitts & Nevis passport you can travel visa free to more than 155 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Russia and Hong Kong.

How easy is it to get to St Kitts & Nevis? How connected is the country?

There is direct air access to multiple destinations in North America, the United Kingdom and European Union, and from these markets easy through connection is possible to direct flights serving Asia and the rest of the world. However, should you prefer a private charter, we would be happy to assist.

Why choose BONITS?

We are an accredited International Marketing Agent, an accredited Service Provider and an accredited Escrow Agent. We are the only one-stop solution. Others are ‘hawking’ passport and citizenship opportunities for a commission, whereas we work closely with our global clients to meet their exacting needs.

We recognise that no one size fits all and understand that a second passport is not a luxury but a necessity for many, especially given the levels of uncertainty in parts of the world. Parents want the best for their families and to secure the best future for their children. Businesspeople want the flexibility that visa free travel allows. At work they talk the language of immediacy, so when they say “I’ll be in Paris tomorrow for the meeting”, they do not have time to scramble around for a visa.

We are based on the beautiful island of Nevis and we are famed for our welcoming Caribbean culture. We welcome our friends in Cambodia, and across the whole of Asia and around the world, to come and do business with BONITS.

We pride ourselves on an exemplary track record and a seamless service spanning more than 20 years. Our inclusive approach enables us to forge lasting personal relationships with our clients, relationships built on our drive to win for them, for our company, our nation and our values.

Where are your clients from?

Our clients are from all around the world. They have different backgrounds, experience and have got to where they are through different points along the way. An open, welcoming and inclusive approach is something inherent in our business.

Diversity is something we strive for internally as well. We are a majority female team with a rich and diverse global history and we speak eight languages between us! We are inclusive, we are empathetic and, as you would expect, disciplined and driven to achieve the best for our global clients.

Highlights of Paradise: St Kitts & Nevis

Nestled in the Eastern Caribbean, the charming islands of St Kitts and Nevis are home to 58,000 warm and welcoming people. The white sand beaches, rolling hills and crystal-clear waters are only some aspects of its appeal.

Imagine spending your day hiking to beautiful waterfalls, scuba-diving or visiting the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton. Or would you rather play golf, go rum tasting or soak in the curative waters of the Nevisian Hot Springs? From lively music and sporting events to exploring the latest property developments, there is truly something for everyone in the Federation.

Savour the upscale chic canapés at the Four Seasons Resort on Pinney’s Beach. Immerse in the rustic, local culinary delights of Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Grill. Stroll past the iconic superyachts in Christophe Harbour Marina, mesmerized by the surrounding Kittitian hills. Admire the first Anglican Church in the Caribbean built in 1643, St. Thomas’ Lowland Church.

Whether you want an adventurous stay, or a relaxing getaway, St Kitts and Nevis will capture your heart in magical ways.

We look forward to welcoming you to your new home.

