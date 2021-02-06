All eyes on Myanmar’s military coup

This was our coverage the day the news of the coup broke in Myanmar and around the world. Allegra pulled this together on the fly, delivering a complete report with comments from both analysts and everyday Yangon residents trying to protect themselves just hours after military takeover. A vital read.

Allegra and Kiana teamed up to provide this Day 2 report examining the deeper context and implications of the Monday coup. Want to understand why this happened now? Give this piece a read.

Our lead editor Alastair McCready spoke with Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur monitoring human rights in Myanmar, to get his thoughts on the coup. This position was controversial with Myanmar’s military leaders even before they overthrew the civilian government. Now, the work is likely to become even more crucial as it falls under the glare of a new junta.

Away from coup news, Globe reporter Ashley Lampard dove into Hanoi’s culinary world — and got an inside look at its dog meat trade, a largely unregulated industry falling under increasing official scrutiny. Media treatment of dog meat is often sensational, but Ashley has written a very measured look at the business as it truly is. I found this very informative, and I think you will too.

While today Bangkok has evolved into a rolling skyline of gleaming skyscrapers, historically temples have served as the centre of life in the Thai capital, offering affordable housing and education in a role that has only become more valuable during the pandemic.