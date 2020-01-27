A virus grows

This novel strain of coronavirus has sparked headlines and anxieties. Browse our interactive map to see where infections have appeared so far.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus is an umbrella term to describe a group of viruses that can cause respiratory infections in humans. The SARS epidemic of 2002 was one strain of this virus. Much like that earlier virus, this latest variant, known to medical researchers as 2019-nCoV, is believed to have originated in China, this time in the hub city of Wuhan. According to the Centers of Disease Control, those who become infected by the virus from Wuhan experience acute symptoms like those of pnuemonia, including fever, cough, headache and running nose.

Where are people getting infected?

The outbreak of 2019-nCoV is now confirmed to have infected more than 4,500 people in China alone, in nearly every province of that country. The virus has also been transmitted outside of China, and while it’s appeared in the U.S. and Europe, infections beyond mainland China have mainly showed up in Asian countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia. In total, about a dozen countries worldwide have been affected. Chinese patients account for the largest national share of infections in the world, with the largest portion in Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people. See our infections map above to learn more.

What is being done to stop this?

Chinese authorities are attempting to hold a quarantine and travel ban within Wuhan and several other neighboring cities. However, that lockdown includes more than 50 million residents, an unprecedented effort that critics say is unrealistically great. Some national health agencies are turning to measures such as limiting international arrivals with visa controls or installing fever-spotting thermal cameras in airports. However, given the two-week incubation period of the virus, in which a patient may be infected and not yet show any symptoms, those strategies are believed to have limited success.

What can I do to stay safe?

Health experts suggest preventive measures like frequent handwashing, wearing a facemask in dense public places and avoiding unnecessary travel, especially to China. The latest coronavirus is believed to have spread from animals to humans in a Wuha wet market, an environment common to much of Asia. The World Health Organization recommends special caution to avoid spoiled meat and stray animals when shopping in wet markets, as well as hand-washing after touching animal products. If you are feeling sick, limit your exposure to others. Researchers are still learning about this latest coronavirus and it’s not yet clear precisely how dangerous it is to an average patient. So far, more than 100 infected people in China, primarily older people or those with underlying medical conditions, have died.

How can I track the spread of this disease?

Even with preventive action, new 2019-nCoV infections continue to rise. Our interactive map can be used as a reference to see where the virus has been found so far, but keep in mind this data is still changing rapidly.