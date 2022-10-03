2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference: Revitalising Cambodia:  Sustaining Development After COVID-19

Two years have passed since the first cases of COVID-19 sparked concern among virologists over what has come to be the most significant medical event of the 21st century. Now that the most troubling period of the global pandemic is behind us, the important work of adjusting Cambodia’s course towards pre-COVID levels of growth and development is at hand. The Cambodia Development Resource Institute (CDRI) is taking the lead in plotting this path to recovery.

Bringing together government officials, academics and economic experts from around the world, CDRI’s 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference will provide key stakeholders a platform to address the most pressing issues facing Cambodia in the coming years. This auspicious event will be held on the 6th of October 2022 at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel and Residence. Returning to deliver his 14th Cambodia Outlook Conference keynote address, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will set the stage for a full day of panel discussions and audience participation.

Up first is “Sustaining Development in a Fractious Post-COVID World,” an examination of the big picture changes in global and regional economies post-pandemic and what they mean for Cambodia. Looking at digital transformation, globalisation and environmental pressures, geopolitics and the “new normal” will be at the centre of discussions. Led by moderator and panellist Minister Delegate Attached to the Prime Minister in Charge of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, this session will feature the University of Notre Dame’s Dr. Caroline Hughes, the National University of Singapore’s Professor Bert Hofman and Professor Wing Thye Woo from the University of California, among others.

The second session, “How Can Cambodia Continue to Succeed After COVID-19?” dives into the details of Cambodia’s economic success pre- and post-COVID-19. An examination of the weaknesses and strengths of development will guide discussions focused on identifying promising strategies for cooperation between government, business, and civil society to navigate ongoing uncertainty. Featuring CDRI’s Executive Director, Dr Eng Netra as well as experts from leading educational institutions, key insights will be shared and promising strategies discussed.

“Priorities for Revitalising Cambodia’s Development Model” is the theme for the third session where discussions will centre around the future of the nation with a special focus on a shift towards higher quality development. By identifying immediate actions as well as long-term strategies in public health, human resources, sustainable agriculture, and digital and technological innovation, discussions will focus on modernising Cambodia’s economy. Moderated by Okhna Sok Piseth, CEO & Co-founder of G Gear co. Ltd., and featuring H.E. Dr. Phan Phalla, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Economy and Finance and H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), among others, this session will shed light on Cambodia’s path forward.

With CDRI’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, H.E. Dr Mey Kalyan, providing a summary of the day’s events, “The Way Forward: Key Messages for Reform and Action,” will provide the audience and participants time to reflect on the conference’s central points and most profound insights. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, H.E. Dr Aun Pornmoniroth will provide closing remarks and conclude the event.

With the 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference, CDRI continues to bring together the most dynamic and influential stakeholders from Cambodia, Southeast Asia and beyond to address our post-COVID world. We look forward to seeing you there and hearing your thoughts and insights on Cambodia’s promising future!

Media representatives are welcome to attend and report on the conference at Keynote Opening Address only. See the attached program for details. Please direct any questions about conference arrangements to Ms. Bun Phoury at phoury.bun@cdri.org.kh.