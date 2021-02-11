What does this land dispute tell us about ownership in Cambodia?

A developer connected to Cambodia’s ruling family is filling in part of the Mekong River with little to no answers as to what they’re doing or why.

“Every morning, you can just hear them fucking up your land,” said one resident, who asked to go unnamed.

Filling in the Mekong has been big business over the past year, with major developers pouring sand with little to no public scrutiny. Now, a new development is taking shape just across the river from Phnom Penh, apparently without any legal concession, busily filling in the riverside and hemming in a group of well-to-do landowners who say they’re legally entitled to access to the river — a line now being closed by a growing heap of sand.

The residents on the banks today paid top dollar for the property along the water’s edge. But, buyer beware, their once-quiet homes have now become a case study on the nature of land ownership and development in Cambodia, where it’s not uncommon for landowners, sometimes with limited legal claims to their property, to face off against large developers and well-connected tycoons.

The developer at the heart of the story, Khun Sea, is a land man whose self-titled firm enjoys connections with some of Cambodia’s most powerful people. The Khun Sear Import Export company received a land concession in 2019 from the Council of Ministers to develop a 70 hectare plot of land in Arey Ksat village across from Phnom Penh, on the east bank of the Mekong. The idea then and presumably now is to build a satellite city project.

However, beginning about September of this year, sand-pumping boats connected to the Khun Sear company have poured a new embankment roughly 2 kilometres long that is slowly sealing in the riverfront and the homes built along it. According to a company representative positioned along the water, the final bank will push about 150 metres into the waterway, consuming the seasonally flooded land beneath the owned plots of the residents.

Noun Phymean, a land owner and philanthropist who heads the charitable group People Improvement Organization, said XX.

Khun Sea has seemingly benefited over the years from having friends in high places. He counts a very well-connected business partner in Yim Leang, who reportedly owns a 10% stake of the developer’s company.

Professionally, Yim Leang is the vice president of the cabinet of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee and a leader of the National Police. On the familial side of things, Yim Leang is the son of Yim Chhay Ly, a Cambodian deputy prime minister, and is a brother-in-law to Hun Many, the youngest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen. Leang’s wife is also the daughter of the Cambodian Minister of Land Management XX.

Leang has appeared over the years in media coverage of Khun Sea’s business dealings, in one instance speaking up on his partner’s behalf after the tycoon built a gate across part of Hun Sen Boulevard under the rationale that a road expansion had crossed into his land.

“I want to ask you: If someone asked to cut your newspaper’s land, would you agree?” Leang told a reporter from the now-defunct Cambodia Daily.

The connection between the men was detailed further in the 2016 Hostile Takeover report from non-governmental organisation Global Witness outlining the business interests of the family and associates of Hun Sen.

Land has been plentiful for the Khun Sear company, which in 2012 received an 8,200 hectare agricultural concession in the Kulen Promtep Wildlife Sanctuary of Oddar Meanchey province. Later acquisitions came with more effort.

The company became notorious in 2013 when its workers pressured a group of families in Phnom Penh’s Toul Kork district to sell their land. In allegations supported by various Cambodian human rights groups, the company intimidated and attacked the families over a sustained period, at a point even reportedly throwing cobras into the home of one.

Police would later arrest the family members and send them to Prey Sar Prison just outside the capital, where prison managers would later defy a court order to release the family members. Once they were eventually released, the family sold their land for about $10,000.

With that history fresh in everyone’s mind, the residents now living near Arey Ksat are wary of going directly against the developer. Those who spoke with the Globe preferred to do so under anonymity.

Calls to a line identified as belonging to Mr Khun Sea went unanswered. The number listed for the company in the Ministry of Commerce registry was disconnected when a reporter called, and the firm appears to not have a website nor a social media presence.

Even still, Naly Pilorge, director of Cambodian human rights group LICADHO, was well familiar with the company. She told the Globe it was understandable that the residents would be afraid of too loudly asserting their rights given what happened in Toul Kork.

“To this day the company has been given impunity. This is a cause for concern in any dispute involving [it],” Naly said in a message. “We are worried that families who might want to seek legal remedies will not be given a fair and impartial court process.”

While the head man was unreachable, the Khun Sear company does have a representative posted along the banks to oversee the sand filling. He told reporters that his firm had all necessary permissions to begin filling in the stretch of river, but said he didn’t know which permissions those were, nor where any documentation of such could be found.

The representative said future development on the new strip of land might one day include condos and individual homes, as well as a strip of green space – a vanishing rarity in Phnom Penh.

He spoke at length with a resident who went to him to complain about the sand blocking her access to the river, insisting that the company was within its rights to do so.

A search of a state database of public records conducted by an attorney at the request of the Globe produced no sign that the additional filling was tied to any concession, neither that for the 70-hectare parcel nor anything different.

Neth Pheaktra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, said his office had no information about the filling project. Phay Siphan, spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, did not respond to a request for comment.

Nevertheless, the filling of the new strip has continued with apparently no issues. Filling in the Mekong has become a major business strategy in Phnom Penh, leading with the 125-hectare-plus Koh Norea project just south of the junction of the Bassac and Mekong rivers and the similarly sized Koh Pich. The new land-building venture, an investment estimated at roughly $2.5 billion, is spearheaded by the mega-project developer Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) headed by the tycoon Pung Kheav Se.

The environmental toll of all this filling is little understood, and the sand dredging industry on the inland rivers is, at best, a murky affair.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy told the Globe late last year that dredgers in the Kingdom were set to extract about 9 million cubic metres of Mekong river bed sand to fuel construction projects. A few weeks later, Cambodia’s largest construction association, which is chaired by Pung Kheav Se, wrote in its news outlet that OCIC alone would require about 90 million cubic metres of sand to complete just two of its current projects. Of that, 60 million metres would fill its Koh Norea development, with the rest going into reclamation for the new, $1.5 billion airport being constructed south of Phnom Penh.

We are worried that families who might want to seek legal remedies will not be given a fair and impartial court process

For the residents of Arey Ksat, the motivations of the Khun Sear company don’t matter much. They say the company has not spoken with them directly and already enlisted the help of local police and government officials to claim the nutrient-rich stretches of land revealed by falling river levels during the dry season.

Some of the residents had planted gardens on this land in past seasons, but found that abruptly changed this year when the developer’s workers ripped up seedlings and posted markers to claim the land for the Khun Sear company.

Javier Sola, a Spanish national and naturalised Cambodian citizen, and his wife, Seena, had planted lemongrass in the sediment below their home. While these floodlands are officially considered part of the river and thus state-owned, residents are supposed to be able to use them for their benefit.

When representatives of the Khun Sear company came with a police escort to uproot their garden and plant cement posts marking ownership of the plot, the Sola family began moving forward with a legal defence of the property. They’ve now advanced a complaint into Kandal Provincial Court to fight for access to the sediment and the river, both of which they say should be guaranteed in their ownership.

“They might be able to take our right to the river from us, but we won’t give it to them willingly,” Javier Sola said in a statement. “We have full trust that the courts of Cambodia and Prime Minister Somdech Techo Hun Sen will protect our foreign investment.”

Throughout this case on the disputed riverside run the traces of perilous land ownership in which so-called hard titles, the golden standard for Cambodian land rights, are exceedingly hard to come by. Hard titles aren’t yet available everywhere in the country, leaving many residents, even those of means, to rely on ‘soft titles’, which confer some rights but may ultimately be disregarded in a dispute.

Matt Rendall, an attorney with SokSiphana & Associates law firm in Phnom Penh, helped draft the 2001 Land Law that officially provided a structure for outright ownership of land in the Kingdom, a practice that had not previously been enshrined in law. Rendall said the systematic planning of Cambodia, a state-led effort to map and essentially zone the country and its land-use needs, has been decades in the making and is still ongoing.

Land owners can pay for government officials to come and map their land in a sporadic addition to the plan, he said, but disputes are still widespread.

“I speak to some of these big guys, big interests, and they’ve told me that whenever they buy land, they expect to lose about 10% of it,” Rendall said, speaking generally of the landscape in Cambodia. “With disputes and issues here and there, they plan for that.”

Naly of LICADHO said the lack of comprehensive titling across the country put landowners of all kinds at risk. While the Land Law of 2001 does provide a path to contesting land disputes in court, the human rights chief said it favours those connected to power.

“Obtaining hard titles is impeded by corruption, bureaucracy and legal provisions set in the 2001 Land Law that give a pathway to ownership through occupation can be arbitrarily ignored in areas where powerful tycoons have vested interests,” Naly said.

One resident along the Mekong riverbanks, a businesswoman who asked to go unnamed, said she’d paid for representatives from the Ministry of Land Management to come and map her plot with GPS, a practice that typically confers hard titles. She’s still waiting for that to arrive. In the meantime, she’s increasingly worried that, despite the apparent lack of a concession in the first place, the Khun Sear company might take advantage of other parts of Cambodian land law to encroach further.

She pointed specifically to a stipulation that grants the state a 50-metre setback from waterways – a point Rendall said was originally intended for events like unexpected mooring boats but may be taken advantage of in other ways.

Now, months after she completed the construction of a new home, she’s at her wit’s end.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” she said. “The psychological part of it too, that has been difficult. You feel powerless.”