Entry two: A delivery of true Cambodian craft (beer)

New Globe reporter Alexi Demetriadi is nearing the halfway mark of his two-week hotel holiday-cum-quarantine in Phnom Penh, and while Amazon doesn't deliver to room 416, the Globe’s publisher does a home delivery service with a twist

Following a positive test on his flight into Cambodia, Globe reporter Alexi Demetriadi is currently being held in quarantine at a Phnom Penh hotel. He will be writing about his experiences in a series of blog posts over the next two weeks. He is also posting on a daily basis on his Twitter account. An account of Alexi’s journey to Phnom Penh from Sydney via Seoul can be read here, while his first diary entry can be read here.

I’ve lost it. The black Sharpie day-count I’ve been making on my ceiling tells me it’s day 19, but I’m almost certain that can’t be right. The small potted plant in my bathroom, Ferguson, is no longer speaking to me after a disagreement about the best Ocean’s film (it’s clearly the original, idiot). And I’m worried words no longer make sense.

I’m lying, don’t listen to me – I’m just feeling a little dramatic.

We’ve hit the halfway mark of our two-week Covid quarantine and things remain bright. The staff are friendly and attentive, the room is clean, and I can’t complain at all. Two-weeks lockdown in a nice hotel is definitely not a short straw. And my colleague, Andrew, has just delivered me a jar of black coffee granules – thanks!

But there’s still a slight chance, albeit very small, that Covid-19 could be lying dormant in one of us – so measures are still put in place.

We get temperature tested each morning around 9am, to make sure we haven’t got a fever and we received a breakdown of how the costs of our stay work, as well as some general guidance and instructions.

For all the niceties, it is – however – still quarantine. So, you do miss some of the normalities of everyday life that you come to expect. Talking to family and friends in person, enjoying an ice-cold brew while not lying supine in bed, and watching Fulham Football Club’s defence sabotage a result away from home again, blowing a realistic chance of automatic promotion to the English Premier League (#ParkerOut).

A breakdown of the costs and meals during our stay – the sweet and sour spare ribs are the pick of the bunch.

On the subject of God’s golden liquor, I was blessed earlier this week to receive a treasure-trove of a delivery from our publisher, Tassilo.

On the day of arrival at our hotel for the next two-weeks, I tried both Cambodian Lager and Angkor Beer for the first time. Both I found to be crisp, fresh lagers and would definitely enjoy drinking again from a tap.

But there were whispers that a delivery from Tassilo of some Cambodian craft was slowly forming. Exciting? You bet! Dangerous? Maybe. Not worth the effort? No way!

There are many different types of beers in the world. Lager, pale ale, stouts, German wheat – a large variety that cater for different seasons, different meals and different taste buds. The beers arriving from Tassilo were a beautiful assortment of them all. Golden lagers, a variety of pales and even a maroon number named, Red Fury.

But as the recently toppled Teddy Roosevelt said, like all things worth fighting for in life, there must be pain and difficulty.

Set the scene. Me: four floors up, no cash on hand to order from the cold fridge in the hotel’s restaurant, mouth = dry, craving = hops and barley. Into the hotel car park pulls up in a black estate car, as seen from my balcony. Quiet, yet regal, it’s black sheen glistens under the hot Cambodian sun.

The car-boot slowly raises.

As black as a moonless night.

Inside is a crate – the most beautiful crate in the world, filled from corner-to-corner, edge-to-edge, with neat, orderly rows of freshly bottled beer from Phnom Penh’s finest German brasserie, Hops Brewery and Craft Beer Garden (shameless plug for the boss, you’re welcome Tassilo).

A few problems, however, arose. I had no fridge in my room and while we are allowed to order-in meals during a designated window, what were the rules regarding enough bottled German beer to host a small Oktoberfest celebration? I certainly didn’t know.

What followed was a series of negotiations, so ferocious they’d make Jean-Claude Junker wistfully long for the return of his now-estranged British counterparts, as Tassilo and the kind reception staff engaged in a proverbial tug-of-war for what felt like hours.

The outcome, like Brexit, was uncertain. Negotiations were heated, but fair. Everyone saw each other’s view, and a compromise was found – like Brexit (maybe not like Brexit).

While it’s not quite a freshly poured pilsner, I mustn’t complain – choul mouy!

With a lack of fridge space in my room and a legitimate concern from all sides of the negotiating table that giving me 20 bottles at once was a terrible idea, an agreement was forged out of the rubble. Five bottles to be brought up to my room right away, with the remaining 15 to be broken up into further groups of five, and to be rationed to me over a number of days. Compromise is the building blocks of society.

The Red Fury didn’t live up to his name. Instead, it was soft on the palette, a hint of caramel giving the overall finish of the beer a smooth, dream-like quality. As I sipped it from my balcony, looking up at the city ahead, time seemed to take a seat and have a breather – ahhhhh, lovely.

A cold beer makes everything better – that’s just science. I’m grateful for both Tassilo and the reception team for allowing this to happen, and I’m also aware that our quarantine is actually a pretty comfortable one.

So while it’s not quite a freshly poured pilsner, I mustn’t complain – choul mouy!