Distinguished contenders announced for the 8th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, announced today the nominees shortlisted to the 8th Annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards, supported by sponsors CBRE Cambodia and SALTO Systems.

The shortlisted companies, representing outstanding real estate projects from Greater Phnom Penh to Siem Reap, will vie for over 30 titles at the gala dinner and presentation of the Awards on Friday, 18 August 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra.

Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd. leads the shortlist of nominees, buoyed by nominations for its township development Long Bay, which includes the Long Bay Century Hotel and Long Bay Casino Hotel, as well as the luxurious waterfront project Villa One.

Major shortlisted nominees also include OCIC Group, backed by its nominations for the condominium development Diamond Bay Garden; Siha Property Co., Ltd, supported by nominations for the housing development Siha Residence; and Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., supported by nominations for the township development Marum Estate.

Other companies shortlisted as nominees to this year’s honours are Bosba Property Co., Ltd; Bossba Investment Co., Ltd.; Cambestate Management Co., Ltd.; Canopy Sands Development; Dragon Land Investment Co., Ltd.; JS Land Plc; Maline Office Co., Ltd; RM Commercial Co., Ltd.; and Sok Tonh Real Estate.

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, chairman of Prince Holding Group, will receive the Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards, who selected Neak Oknha for his fruitful years of leadership at Prince Holding Group. The Group has invested in over a million square metres of projects throughout the kingdom.

The shortlist of nominees was decided by an independent panel of judges consisting of Sorn Seap, chairperson of the Awards in Cambodia and president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA); David Granger, Siem Reap branch manager, IPS Real Estate Agency; Dilip Abye, architectural design manager, Archetype Cambodia; Jenny Chea Sok You, architect and managing director, CMED Construction; Jovany Antonio, residential director, DA&G Asset Management; Kinkesa Kim, deputy managing director, CBRE Cambodia; Lim Veasna, partner and attorney-at-law, commercial arbitrator and mark agent, Vinaya Law Firm; Simon Griffiths, managing director, The Mall Company; Dr. Simon Vancliff, COO, Rose Marvel Co., Ltd; and Thida Ann, managing director, PropNex Cambodia.

HLB International Real Estate Group, led by co-managing partner Paul Ashburn, undertook the supervision of the judging process, making the selection process as fair, transparent, and credible as possible.

Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards will advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand where they will compete for regional honours against their peers from various dynamic property markets in the region.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, India, and Greater Niseko in Japan.

The 8th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards are supported by gold sponsors CBRE Cambodia and SALTO Systems; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Two Way PR; media partners Bridges, Cambodia Begins at 40, Construction & Property, Siemreap.net, and Southeast Asia Globe; supporting associations Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA) and EuroCham Cambodia; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

SHORTLIST OF NOMINEES

8th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

Best Hospitality Developer

Best Boutique Developer

Winners in the Developer categories will be revealed at the gala night on 18 August 2023

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Township Development

Long Bay by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Mixed Use Development

Long Bay by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Development (Phnom Penh)

Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

Best High End Housing Development (Phnom Penh)

Dragon Land 598 by Dragon Land Investment Co., Ltd.

Best Affordable Condo Development (Phnom Penh)

The Garden Residency 2 by JS Land Plc

Best Housing Development (Greater Phnom Penh)

Apsor Mera by Bosba Property Co., Ltd

Best Waterfront Condo Development

Diamond Bay Garden by OCIC Group

Best Waterfront Housing Development

Villa One by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Best Coastal Residential Development

Villa One by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Best Smart Home Development

Villa One by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Best Residential Development (Siem Reap)

Angkor Sereymongkol by Sok Tonh Real Estate

Best Retail Development

Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd.

Best Resort Development

Long Bay Century Hotel and Long Bay Casino Hotel by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Best Leisure Development

Bay of Lights by Canopy Sands Development

Best Entertainment Development

Long Bay Century Hotel and Long Bay Casino Hotel by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Best Shophouse Development

La Maison Plaza by Cambestate Management Co., Ltd.

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

Bay of Lights by Canopy Sands Development

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design

Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

Villa One by Zheng Heng (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

Best High End Housing Architectural Design

Dragon Land 598 by Dragon Land Investment Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Architectural Design

Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Interior Design

Siha Residence by Siha Property Co., Ltd

Best Housing Interior Design

Vong Residence by Bossba Investment Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Landscape Design

Marum Estate by Sir Stamford Raffles (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Best Retail Architectural Design

Mean Chey Avenue by RM Commercial Co., Ltd.

Best Office Architectural Design

Maline Office by Maline Office Co., Ltd

Best Leisure Architectural Design

Bay of Lights by Canopy Sands Development

BEST OF CAMBODIA AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Cambodia)

Best Housing Development (Cambodia)

Winners in the Best of Cambodia categories will be revealed at the gala night on 18 August 2023

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year